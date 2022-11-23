A Nigerian lady who sells clothes has, in a video, revealed that she made her first set of millions in the business

The lady who was able to make an income of R194 405 within a year shared a short video on TikTok

Many people congratulated her and hoped to be as rich as her someday, while some wondered how she pulled it off

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @queen_rutiee, who sells clothes, has gone online to show that within one year of running her small business, she made her first N5 million.

Making a video of her success, the lady shared a screen recording of some of her transactions in her bank app.

Many people congratulated the successful clothes seller. Photo source: TikTok/@queen_rutiee

Lady succeeded in the clothing business

A part of the clip also has her filming bags of clothes she has for sale. The business lady said she would be celebrating her first year as an entrepreneur very soon.

Many people thronged her comment section to congratulate her as they admired her doing well for herself without depending on anyone.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 70,000 views with thousands of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Rume said:

"This is how I wanna be recognize, not as one iya Pablo Abi Oga wife."

Azike Ngozi said:

"Self made that's good allow does who's man is doing for th enjoy thank you."

stargirlkendra said:

"Sisterhood is proud."

Cecilia uzochukwu said:

"I need all the dress u putting on in this video apart frm the gown."

user1473452535598 said:

"Congrats, I tap into your blessings o IJN AMEN."

Uyai wondered:

"Which business?? Clothing?? How do you do it.l? I sell wears."

Vee said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings. I wanna start a business too."

vicky638039087743 said:

"Really want this for myself,mi money!!! and flex my love ones not relying on anybody's money."

OnlyLonpeYouKnow said:

"Can’t wait to be big too, cos it can be so tiring."

