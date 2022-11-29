A resilient mother and Black woman has earned her first degree from the University of Juba at 78

Victoria Adhar Arop graduated with a bachelor's degree from the School of Public Administration and Management

The septuagenarian made history as the second oldest female student to graduate from the South Sudan university since 2018

Victoria Adhar Arop, a determined and resilient mother and Black woman, has graduated from the University of Juba on Saturday at the age of 78.

The lawmaker of South Sudan's Parliament returned to school years after she dropped out. She started her education in the 1950s but dropped out in primary three.

Arop returned to school to further her education in the 1970s, skipping some classes at the intermediate level to sit for the Sudan Senior Secondary Education.

Photos of Victoria Adhar Arop. Credit: EyeRadio/ Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm.

Victoria Adhar Arop makes history

She graduated from the University of Juba on Saturday at the age of 78, making history as the second oldest female student to graduate since 2018.

The legislator, who doubles as the founding member of the Red Army Foundation, received a bachelor’s degree from the School of Public Administration and Management.

EyeRadio reports that Arop is the second oldest woman to graduate from the university, following the 2018 graduation of 86-year-old Rebecca Agoth from the College of Art and Humanity.

Victoria Adhar Arop says education has no age limit

In an interview with state-owned television – SSBC TV, Hon Arop urged people to take education seriously, saying there is no age limit in learning.

''I learned and showed other people that education has no age limit ...,'' she said.

Hon Arop is the mother of politician Agel Ring Machar and the Director for the Miss World South Sudan Beauty Pageant, Nyanut Ring Machar.

