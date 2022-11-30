A kind Nigerian lady saw a girl hawking food in a wheelbarrow and decided to bless her with the sum of R394,80

The Nigerian girl looked too surprised to talk after the money was slipped into her hand as she wondered if it was real

People got more emotional when they learnt that the girl had to drop out of school to take care of her sick mother and siblings

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A young Nigerian lady, @cutieee_flawless, who creates TikTok videos around helping strangers on the road, has put a big smile on a girl's face.

In a recent video, she slipped a note into the hand of a girl hawking food. She later revealed that the girl had to drop out of school to take care of her sick mother.

The girl was moved to tears by the money gift. Photo source: TikTok/@cutieee_flawless

Source: UGC

Girl's hard work rewarded

The note read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Thank you for being hardworking. Take this N10k and support yourself."

Surprised by what she just read, she turned to the lady who gave her the money in cash. The girl was so overwhelmed with joy. @cutieee_flawless revealed that the hawker later cried.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 400 comments with over 16,000 likes.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Tommy-n said:

"All of u using Tiktok and other social platforms to help the needy,,take it from me,,God in heaven will bless u people beyond human comprehension, Amen."

user2127189879530 said:

"May the almighty God bless u in Jesus native name amen."

Dream Maker Concepts said:

"May God continue to bless you."

GovernorO said:

"The fact she refuse to sell her body to survive and choose to hawk makes her a young goddess, she will rise by time."

maryqueennwaorisa said:

"Chai, this girl is too young for this kind of life."

Samjo-Wa-Secondhand_254 said:

"I have watched this video more than 20 times God bless you."

Girl gifted N500k

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian girl, Jennifer, working on a construction site, received the help of @cutieee_flawless who saw the efforts she was exerting and gave her N10,000.

Days after the first act of kindness, Nigerians contributed towards the girl's welfare and raised N500,000 for her.

It was also gathered that she left her parents' house without telling them to go look for how to make money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng