Dance is one activity that many people can relate to irrespective of age, background or race. Perhaps that is why it appeals to social media users easily.

As a tool for engagement, teachers are also using it to make school fun for their wards.

A kid in only skirt kept dancing around as she watched her parents' wedding clip. Photo source: TikTok/@humbleshantel, @nessajehu, @queenlatifa718

In a recent video posted online, a bride captured the attention of many as she rocked her body gently.

In this report, Legit.ng will look at three dance videos that entertained netizens.

1. Female teacher and students dance to Kizz Daniel's Odo

In a video that went viral with thousands of likes and views, a teacher who was writing on the board feigned coughing.

As soon as she coughed, her students who were in on her act rushed to meet her. Seconds after, they all came together to dance to Kizz Daniel's Odo. A person, @ronniek014, funnily asked:

"Can my son repeat in that school?"

2. Kid in flared skirt danced

A video of a girl dancing in a flared skirt got the attention of thousands of people online. Shirtless, the baby rocked hard in her parents' parlour.

She danced to the song coming from the video of their traditional marriage. She danced and clapped. At a point during her performance, she picked up her toy, dropped it and clapped again.

3. Tall bride rocked heels

A beautiful Nigerian bride showed off her gracious height on her traditional wedding day. Despite the fact that she was tall, she rocked her heels well.

Like a model on a runway, she strutted to the dance floor as an MC hyped her.

In the video, some people stood on the roof of a building nearby to watch her. She was that beautiful.

Dance and its health benefit

According to WebMD, dance is very beneficial to one's health, and 30 minutes of it could burn off more than 100 calories. As you dance for fun, know that you are also improving your health.

