A group of three amazing kids has got many people praising them as they entertained some wedding guests

Using their hands as their only musical instrument, the kids commanded great confidence in the presence of people

Many TikTokers who watched their video prayed that a music producer or record label would notice them soon

A young man, @murphymakerty, shared the video of three kids doing sweet acapella as they used just their hands to make music.

It was gathered that the kids were found in the trenches of Ibadan. @murphymakerty revealed that he and his friends met them when they went for a wedding.

Many people were wowed by the kids' performance. Photo source: TikTok/@murphymakerty

Source: UGC

Talented kids amaze people

In the video, the kids took turns singing about things and people around them as they made rhythm in a very splendid way.

The manner in which the kids gave themselves the front floor was amazing. They were in sync and in deep communication throughout their performance.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

YOMZY said:

"Portable need to sign this Success boy."

user365588252442 said:

"Their own helper will locate them inshallah."

Ade Midun989 said:

"The last guy na portable cousin. I really love this."

folli kay said:

"The hand drum deserve accolades."

SmizzyDC said:

"This is pure talent, Awon ogo trenches, who notice the first guy he is making the beat and still dropping flows at the same time."

MERCY DIM said:

"Nobody is speaking about the last boy."

B.O.A said:

"The boy success portable sabi pass the real portable self."

Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist wins over Mzansi

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist Andrea Sibanda, aka Andrea The Vocalist, is a hot topic on social media and in the Mzansi music scene. His clips on TikTok blew up and now he’s a known name.

TikTok and other social media platforms have helped a lot of untapped talent get noticed. Just like Andrea, it takes just one clip to go viral for your whole life to change.

DRUM reported that Andrea was contacted by both DJ Maphorisa and Aubrey Qwana to do a collaboration. The teen's manager quickly whisked him to South Africa and he could not believe what was happening.

Source: Legit.ng