A baby boy who slept off on the steering wheel of his toy car has gone viral and elicited funny reactions on TikTok

The video of the funny baby was posted by Chubby Goddess, who accused the boy of being drunk on breastmilk

The video at the moment has received over 1.3k likes and more than 200 comments from TikTokers who shared their opinions

The video of a handsome little boy sleeping in his toy car has gone viral on TikTok and received over 1k likes.

In the short video posted by Chubby Goddess, who said the pretty baby is drunk on breastmilk, the infant appeared tired.

The little boy was deeply asleep in his red toy car. Photo credit: TikTok/@chubbiegoddess1.

Chubby said the boy failed to drink responsibly test, and that the breastmilk made him sleep while driving.

Baby crashes and dozes off on his toy car

In the video, the baby was seen dozing off helplessly close to the door where the car was parked.

TikTok users find the boy's sleeping position to be hilarious, so they took to the comment section to have a say.

Many of them said the boy should be allowed to enjoy his sleep and not be accused of being drunk on breastmilk.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@lawracakes455 said:

"Drinking milk and driving is dangerous."

@La ALTAGRACIA commented:

"That's how people who have no financial responsibility sleep."

@Tonero said:

"Correct driver."

@Olar said:

"Am telling you."

@mamthiyiyanemakas said:

"What did mama add to this milk? Poor Jonathan."

@Chris Sankoh356 said:

"I can't stop laughing."

@H&S reacted:

"He is sleeping and driving."

@Akinpelumi said:

"Even igwe must hear this."

