A Nigerian woman has celebrated delivering a baby boy, claiming that an earlier scan showed that it was a baby girl

According to the woman, her sister-in-law had threatened to send her back to her father's house from the hospital if she delivered a baby girl

The new mum said it was never her desire to be sent packing and appreciated God for not disappointing her

A new mum has caused a stir on social media after revealing that her baby whose s*ex was said to be female came out as a boy.

Sharing her story on TikTok, the woman said when she was pregnant, her sister-in-law threatened her.

She gave birth to a baby boy. Photo Credit: TikTok/@melanin_dripping0

She was threatened with being sent back home if the baby came out as a girl.

"When I was pregnant, my husband's sister said that if I gave birth to a girl I'd go back to my father's house from the hospital," she wrote.

The new mum said that the threat made her pray hard, as an earlier scan showed that the baby was a girl.

"Returning home was never my wish and God did it. It was a baby boy," she wrote.

While stating that all children are the same, urging for the discrimination to stop, she said that her sister-in-law eventually delivered her third baby girl.

Social media users react to new mum's testimony

Chizzy Lucci said:

"Congratulations❤ my dear ur sister in law are not the giver of child,teach her how to be contented with what she has."

user9826172725823 said:

"God is wonderful i wish God can answer my prayers to give me my own baby."

clara bby said:

"Congrats dear God no go shame us you sister in-law get luck she even see girl."

user4164655257015 said:

"Nawa ooh. I gave birth to 3 boys, i and hubby decided to adopt 2 girls cos na girls dey take care of family pass. Now I have 3 sons and 2 daughters."

prince Great said:

"Children re gift from the lord be grateful in which ever God bless you with but girl child and boy friend re both child."

