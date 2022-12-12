A young lady set tongues wagging when she told her man how to properly hold her waist when they were in public

The video of the romantic moment was posted on TikTok by The King Emzy and it has since received over 375k views

The video which has gone viral appears to have captured the lady and her man during a wedding photo session

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A curvy lady who is very bold has told her man how to hold her waist properly in public.

This much was seen in a romantic video posted on TikTok by The King Emzy. The video appears to have been recorded at a wedding.

The lady told her man to use her and hold her anyhow he wants. Photo credit: TikTok/@thekingemzy.

Source: UGC

In the seven seconds video posted on Saturday, December 10, the lady and her man were posing for photos but it appears she didn't like how the man held her loosely.

Lady goes viral after telling her man to hold her well

She, therefore, positioned her waist and asked the man to hold her properly and tight too, leaving people in laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The young man too could not help but laugh it out, but not after he had obeyed his woman and held her closer.

The video has gone viral on TikTok and excited many users who find it hilarious. It has been viewed a whopping 375k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Queen of memes said:

"You are saying ei."

@OHEMAA BERTY reacted:

"The pressure is getting worser."

@Abena said:

"Babe use her."

@Rufina Krobea commented:

"Hold her."

@Precious Pearl said:

"Value is working here."

@Mhaame Efua Papaabi said:

"Heaven is the goal for some of us wai."

@MELVY said:

"The way you all said Ei."

@Adelaide Akuffo Osei said:

"The man is shy."

@iamnanaboateng commented:

"My future wife hope you are seeing what your fellow woman dey say."

@amadedonmoshe226 reacted:

"Oga hold her na."

@user743591228265 said:

"Such freedom."

Energetic girl sets the dance floor on fire with cool moves, peeps can’t get enough of her facial expressions

In more news, Briefly News reported that social media users were left in stitches following a viral clip of a young girl who set the dancefloor on fire at her school function.

The young girl rocking a black and white outfit and a large red bow left her classmates stunned when it was her turn to hit the dance floor.

Reacting to the viral clip shared on Instagram by How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis on her Instagram page, many said the young girl's energetic moves and hilarious facial expressions were giving reincarnation vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng