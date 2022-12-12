A young man who lost people close to him as he was preparing for his final bar exams has gone online to share his success story

Victor was dealing with the passing away of his grandma when his father also died, nine days before he wrote the exams

With God's strength, he weathered the emotional challenges and came out a winner with first class

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young Nigerian man, Victor, has gone on Twitter to narrate how he succeeded despite the personal losses that he had to endure.

According to him, he lost his dad nine days before his bar final exams. Some weeks before that, his grandmother had passed.

Many social media users thanked God for his success. Photo source: TikTok/@LeroyWales

Source: UGC

God came through for him

To show how overwhelming the situation was for him, he said that he could not breathe. Despite everything that he had to face, the young man came out with a first class. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"But God held my hand and walked me through the fire. He made me proof of his love and grace."

In a subsequent tweet, Victor explained how the success also surprised him. He said:

"Can't say exactly how I did it. But all I know is God came through for me. God being so deliberate about me took me by the hand, gave me all the strength, wisdom, and concentration i needed. The Holy Spirit was always there to comfort me."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 6,000 likes with more than 700 retweets.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@mrfestusogun said:

"You are strong. Thank God for strength. Congratulations."

@tiyanoluwa said:

"I thank God for the success you have accomplished despite your losses. May He in His comforting Spirit bring ease to your soul and help you through your grief."

@_gbemileke said:

"Congratulations Oni. I'm super happy for you and I pray the glory of God continues to shine upon you. Your dad and grandma are definitely proud of you too."

@brendaosur_ said:

"A hearty congratulations, may you have the strength to soldier on."

AlsukarBabik said:

"Congratulations. You're a man with some steely resolve and an amazing God. I pray you remember the strength God gives whenever you're down. May their souls rest in peace. Cheers!"

Nigerian student bags first class from Unilag

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Atanranshe, went online to reveal how he finished at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with flying colours.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, the young man stated that he bagged a total of 10 awards for his sterling performance in school.

He emerged as the best graduating student in the accounting department, faculty of management sciences, and humanities for 2020 set with a CGPA of 4.92/5.00.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng