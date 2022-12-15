A man has posted his very first TikTok video in the most hilarious way possible and it has gone viral on the platform

The man named Gilbert Obakoma took to the platform on Wednesday, December 14, to declare that he now has an account

Gilbert said that he does not know how the video will turn out, but that he will thank God if it is good

Gilbert said it was his first time on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@gilbertjobakoma.

Perhaps, the reason Gilbert's video escalated was that he was very frank about the fact that he was experimenting with TikTok for the first time.

Man's first TikTok video goes viral

In the video he posted on Wednesday, December 14, Gilbert declared that it was his first video and he wasn't sure how it would be. He said he would thank God if it turns out that the video is good.

Young people on the platform took over the comment section to have a good laugh and to also hail the man for his efforts.

At the moment, the video has gone viral as it has received over 36k likes and 331k views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man's first TikTok video

@ladyq237backup said:

"I feel you."

@StevenChuks said:

"Thanks be to God daddy."

@Ibrahim Kamara reacted:

"His English is pure and correct with exquisite pronunciation… that you cannot take away from him. You’re welcome on TikTok sir."

@Mama of Goodlife said:

"We your children are proud of you Daddy."

@Nkiruka commented:

"He’s actually fluent.. learn well pops."

@Naana Blu said:

"God I want to say thank you on behalf of daddy."

@Nedu reacted:

"This is literally cute tho."

Source: Legit.ng