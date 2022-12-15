A talented little boy who used old plates and cans to make a drum for himself has gone viral on Instagram

In the video reposted on Instagram by NWE, the boy was seen using the improvised drum to produce nice music

Instagram users simply can't get enough of the boy as the video has been liked a whopping 105k times

A little boy has gained a lot of admirers on Instagram because of the way he improvised to make a drum.

A video of the talented little boy reposted on Instagram by NWE has gone viral and gained over 105k likes.

The talented little boy produced nice music with his drum. Photo credit: Instagram/@james_tang_123.

In the short clip posted on December 8, the boy was seen on the drum as he mounted it and made good use of it.

His skills became apparent with the way he moved his hands with speed and the beautiful sound he was able to produce.

More amazing was the way the drum was made using improvised materials.

The video first posted by Zijian Tang shows that the boy used old plates and cans to make the drum for himself.

People are impressed by his dexterity and his refusal to be limited by circumstances.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@gabriela_clesca said:

"What a genius."

@noellacoursaris said:

"Will love to know this boy. Do we have his contact?"

@_mell.b.a_ said:

"Creative, talented, gifted some of our many middle names as afrikans, we are magical beings from a magical land, we just need the opportunities. Beautiful lil king. I hope he grows up to be whatever he wishes."

@fashionably_vee commented:

"Definition of “use what you have to make it work.”

@sam_zenjibar91 reacted:

"In Africa is normal. We have so many talents. I love my continent."

@tweetskitchen said:

"This is what they should be showing on tv, so kids can see what creativity is about."

Man goes viral after building motorised wheelbarrow

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a man built a motorised wheelbarrow.

In a video that trended on TikTok, the young man arrived at an event riding on his wheelbarrow.

A lot of people called him a genius even though he said it was still a work in progress.

