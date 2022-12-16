In a show of gratitude, a young Nigerian man returned to a ghetto area he once resided to see some of his friends

According to him, those friends had accommodated him several years ago and he was not about to forget them because he is successful

He said life was tough for him as the first son from a poor home and that he spent most of his life in the ghetto

A Nigerian man melted hearts as he visited his friends who still live in the ghetto.

Sharing a video on TikTok from his visit to the low-brow area, the man revealed that those friends had actually accommodated him many years ago.

He went back to see his friends. Photo Credit: TikTok/@austinoihezue11

While replying to a netizen, he said not many people understand what it was like for him as the first son from a poor home.

He said he lived most of his life in the ghetto and wasn't going to forget people who helped him when things were tough in the past in a hurry.

"Many people will not understand the suffering of been a first son from a poor home.. most of my life was with friends in the ghetto."

In the clip, he sat on the floor with them as they interacted happily.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

SugeKid said:

"God wey do am for you go do am for me ."

user90866529505094 said:

"I type from ur blessings."

user90866529505094 said:

"Boss bless ur boy naa.... anything is cool."

Mark Smith said:

"I tape from your blessing."

