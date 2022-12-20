A woman has shared a short video of how her kid handled the raw egg she gave her without breaking it

The toddler walked around the house with the egg firmly held in her hands as she ensured nothing happened to it

Many people who watched the video were amazed at the speed the kid threw away her tablet for the egg

A video of a mother, @fitwkayy, trying to see how her kid would behave if given a raw egg to hold has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the TikTok clip, the woman revealed that she learnt from Google that if you give babes eggs, they would take good care of them.

A mother said she learnt online that kids do not break raw eggs. Photo source: TikTok/@fitwkayy

Baby dumped tablet for raw egg

Calling her baby, she stretched an egg towards her and the kid quickly dumped her tablet for it. For over a minute, the kid moved around the house while holding the egg with care.

As the mother watched her with bathed breath, the kid held on to the egg to show she really understood how fragile it is.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Des said:

"Throw the iPad but not the egg!"

meah said:

"Awe she was sitting beside it, i love children."

Tajah Asuan said:

"The way she licked the egg then put the pacifier back in her mouth."

Estefania said:

"I’m gonna have to hard boil mine before I try with mine."

Scrap Queen said:

"She was trying to hatch it lol."

iamFolake said:

"When she crossed her legs like a lady, she’s the cutest."

Baby plays with chickens

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a woman, @cyruschick, whose family owns a farm shared a video of her kid, Hayden, and how she had always played in their poultry since she was very small.

At the start of the clip, the baby sat amid hundreds of chickens as they all milled around her. She was so comfortable in their midst.

Seconds into the video, Hayden who is over three years old could be seen walking on open ground as grown chickens followed her as if she was one of them and their leader.

Source: Legit.ng