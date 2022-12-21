Top British rapper, Steflon Don, has taken to social media to share photos from her birthday bash

The music star who threw an African-themed birthday party rocked two stylish ankara dresses

In this article, Briefly News takes a look at some interesting details about the rapper's ensembles

Steflon Don may no longer be involved with African Giant, Burna Boy, but it certainly doesn't mean her romance with Africa has ended.

The British rapper turned a year older on December 14.

Photos of the rapper in the ankara dresses. Credit: @steflondon

To mark her special day, the curvaceous star threw a birthday bash to celebrate. The event, themed 'Afro Royale' saw Steflon sporting two different ankara dresses.

Birthday look 1: Steflon Don in green ankara

The music star rocked a high ponytail reminiscent of the bride in Coming To America, with curls cascading her shoulders.

For her outfit, she donned a green mermaid dress with sheer and applique-embellished bodice and sleeves.

The floor-length number was designed by Mimmy Yeboah.

Birthday look 2: Steflon Don in purple and yellow ankara dress

For her second look, the birthday girl came through in a floor-sweeping maxi blazer dress also styled by the same designer.

The purple/yellow/blue dress featured a plunging neckline and a parting in the front that saw the rapper flaunting her smooth legs in a pair of strappy sandals.

The gorgeous birthday girl certainly slayed her looks!

