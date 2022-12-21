Social media users have reacted to a video from a recent Nigerian wedding where people reportedly paid R66k for the aso-ebi

In the trending video, guests and well-wishers stood outside the venue as they appeared to anticipate someone's arrival

While some netizens passed hilarious remarks about the incident, others disputed the eyewitness' account

On what was supposed to be a special day, a Nigerian bride reportedly failed to show up for her wedding.

According to an eyewitness at the occasion who shared the clip on TikTok, people paid R66k for the aso-ebi.

The bride reportedly failed to show up. Photo Credit: TikTok/@tobytwerk

Source: UGC

In the short clip, male and female attendees stood around the wedding venue as they awaited someone's arrival. A man who seems to be the groom wore a suit, and he was flanked by men in blue agbada attires.

Briefly News could however not confirm the claims of the eyewitness as of the time of filing this report. The video sent netizens into a frenzy as some found it hilarious. There were those who doubted the TikToker's claim about the bride.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Miriam said:

"I hope say cooler for food show up cause me I no send anybody message ooo abeg where all this ASK ME people give me jellof rice keep ur meat I dey H."

alexbrenda362 said:

"God ooo i swear d guy will never do weeding with anybody again."

mhizz temmhie23 said:

"Nobody sold Aso ebi worth of 150k and do you even have 150k? And people should always confirm before commenting on anything."

Phresh_bangz said:

"How the friends take first her reach there , are they not supposed to come together."

@demmylahdey said:

"Breakfast at it’s peak."

Folakemi Adaranijo said:

"But shey na the bride una come see nii, make una chop, dance go to your house naw."

Agbekeade Tawakalitu said:

"What i know is dat that Aso ebi is not up to 150k or is not the same cloth am seeing in the video."

