A woman has shared what happened after she made a surprise return home to see her dear children

The woman who has been in the United States for the past three years was surprised that her kids had a hard time recognising her

Mixed reactions have trailed the video she shared, as social media users hailed the mother-children reunion

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a mother who lived abroad reuniting with her children has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

In the TikTok clip, the woman showed up at the house and was received by her shocked children.

They had a hard time remembering her face. Photo Credit: TikTok/@umahoo1

Source: UGC

She had been residing in the United States for three years and didn't tell them she was coming home. The woman said that her kids did not recognise her.

In the clip, the younger kids stared at her as if trying to figure out who stood before them while the older kids hugged her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"After 3 years I left my kids travelled to US I returned home to surprise them but they never recognise me. They were like who is this? Love of a mother," she wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Safiatu Kallon said:

"See me dea smile lek mumu but this feeling so good."

Sanni Itunu Oluwatosin said:

"Wow wow they really take good care of your children."

gift said:

"Take your time change their life to your own you look sweet."

user3943631644339 said:

"Ddy cant recognize u again expecially d small baby."

"You say you travel to U S after 3yrs ,welcome back ma."

"Wow, they are so happy to see you, the love of a mother is powerful."

Mum cries as she reunites with her daughter after 2 years

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman had cried as she reunited with her little daughter after two years of separation.

The emotional mother identified as @fatumahbintaishah on TikTok lamented that her daughter couldn't recognise her after they met each other. She cried in a viral video as her daughter kept a straight face and turned her eyes away.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @fatumahbintaishah said:

"After two years without seeing me physically. I looked like a stranger to her."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng