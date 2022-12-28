A Nigerian woman from Delta state has been named the oldest person in her village as she clocks 125 years

The lovely old woman was seen in a viral video posted on TikTok on December 24 by Ufuoma Akpovwovwo

In the interesting clip, the woman was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grand-grandchildren

Family and well-wishers are celebrating with a Nigerian woman who has turned 125 years old.

According to information obtained from a video posted by Ufuoma Akpovwovwo, the woman is from the Ekwere community of Delta state.

The woman posed in a photo with her children and grandkids. Photo credit: TikTok/@ufuomaakpovwovwo7.

In the viral clip posted on December 24, the woman was surrounded by her family ranging from children to great-grandchildren.

Viral video of a 125-year-old Nigerian woman

The children were so many in the video that the woman literally sank in their midst despite using a throne chair.

She has been described as hugely blessed after the video went viral and TikTokkers started commenting on it.

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the woman in the comment section of the video which currently has over 3.7k likes.

Going by the woman's declared age, it means she was born in 1897.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4497035836551 said:

"Happy birthday Mama. Long life and prosperity. More years to you. I tap this your age to my mummy and my family in Jesus name Amen."

@user4926240967956 commented:

"Happy birthday mama. I and my family tap from your grace in Jesus name. I claim it Amen."

@chiamakaogu856 said:

"Wow! God please let me and my family live long."

@Peter Eneche said:

"Happy birthday Mama. When people's hands are clean, they live long. Once more happy birthday."

@debbymabelisibor said:

"I taped from your grace Mama, happy beautiful birthday to you."

@iamruth6 said:

"Oh my God. More of God Grace upon you mama. Happy birthday mama."

