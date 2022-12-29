A lady who is currently single has said she feels marriage is something she has to experience before she leaves the world

The lady posted a video on TikTok and she said being unmarried as a woman is something very depressing and scary

Her friends and followers on TikTok have rallied around her as they prayed that she gets her own man in the new year

A single lady has posted a video on TikTok lamenting bitterly that she is still unmarried.

In the short video posted by Chris Amrah, the lady said being unmarried is really depressing.

Amrah said she want to experience marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@baby..amrah.

Amrah thanked God for being alive at the moment, but she lamented that she is still not in her husband's house, something she did not like.

Video of a lady who says she wants to experience marriage

Amrah was very frank in the 59 seconds clip as she said ladies should forget about feminism.

She said she wishes to experience what being married feels like and practice submissiveness before she dies.

She wrote:

"I honestly do not want to die without experiencing what marriage life feels like...Not married, Is this something I should be scared of."

Amrah's video has gone viral, receiving over 120k views as of December 29. Friends and followers are praying for her to find a husband in the new year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Rashida kamagate said:

"My dear you will get married inshallah if Allah permit it."

@Salisu Usman said:

"May God almighty give you the husband that you desire."

@user3210889214995 commented:

"May the Almighty ALLAH bless you with a good one."

@Khadijatgambo said:

"Bitter truth. May Allah provide us with a good spouse."

@Haske Adamu commented:

"Inshallah you will get married soon."

@mustaphaaliyu203 said:

"May Allah bless you with a pious husband."

