A baby was surprised when her father placed a microphone close to her mouth and activated autotune as she cried

A few seconds into crying into the mic, she was surprised at the voice output of the device and stopped

To test if it was really her producing the sound, the baby made more crying sounds until her parents laughed

A father and mother got many people laughing hard as they bought a microphone and hooked the device to an autotune.

When their baby was crying, the mother held her up as the father placed a mic in front of the kid. When she cried into the device, the autotune made a sweet sound out of it.

People said that the girl's voice will be nice in a song. Photo source: TikTok/@thewashingtonway

Baby cries into microphone

One would think it is an adlib sound of an American song. Even the child was surprised at the sound that she momentarily stopped crying. She made more sounds in amazement.

Many people who watched the video jokingly said that the child should be signed up by a music producer very fast.

Watch the video below:

Netizen's react to video of crying baby

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 5,000 comments with more than 400,000 likes.

Drippy_dragonball said:

"Travis Scott has a sister now."

YBG said:

"Travis Scott been real quiet since this came out."

besmoreen said:

"It started with a cry and ended with a career."

Jahiem Simpson said:

"She was like this sounds cool lemme do it again."

Vibez said:

"Travis Scott been quiet ever since this dropped."

Pepsilexiiiiiiiii said:

"She knew what she was doin at the end."

user85623981801754 said:

"She started crying n said hold on this sound awesome."

Jori Roberts said:

"Aaah... AaAaAaH-I got goosebumps"

