A photo of a lady rocking a unique braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the photo shared by Funny African Pics on Instagram, the lady is seen sporting a love-shaped hairdo

Many internet users have taken to the comment section to give the hairstyle funny nicknames

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

It's the festive season and some people are carrying the message on their heads - literally.

This time, a lady has given social media users something to smile (or laugh) about.

Photos of a stock model and the braided hairstyle. Credit: drbimages, @funny_african_pics (Instagram)

Source: UGC

A photo of the lady pictured in a commercial bus has since gone viral on social media due to the nature of the hairstyle she was sporting.

In the photo, she is seen carrying platinum-blonde braids packed into a high bun which was designed in a love shape.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the photo below:

Social media users react to love-shape braided hairstyle

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to give hilarious and witty nicknames for the hairstyle.

Check out some comments below:

realwarripikin:

"Love wins."

_dee.q.a:

"Love in the air."

debheavensent:

"I wear my heart on my head style."

k.o._abdulkareem:

"I carry love for head."

one_boring_girl:

"Love in the hair."

titilopeibilola:

"Love on top."

_king_uju:

"Queen of heart or maleficent! It’s a new trend for 2023"

Lady shows off interesting ponytail hairstyle in viral video, internet peeps amused

When it comes to creative freedom in fashion, there are endless ways people express themselves through their style.

A lady recently became an internet sensation after a video of her hairstyle went viral on social media.

In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen at what appears to be a marketplace, happily showing off her hairstyle.

Hilarious video of bald woman's strange 3-piece hairdo leaves Mzansi busting & with many questions

In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady left many peeps laughing out loud in disbelief after sharing a video of herself “doing her hair” on TikTok.

In the hilarious footage, user @nfante_ is seen very serious as she concentrates on glueing three small pieces of artificial hair on her head. The pieces are no more than 2 centimetres long and spaced far apart just above her forehead.

The woman proceeds to press the hair pieces down using a long strap which she ties to the back of her head and apply some form of gel to lay down the pieces and style them in a swirl using a toothbrush– as one would their edges or baby hairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng