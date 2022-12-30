A short video of a kid confidently singing Destiny Child's Survivor as if she was the original owner of the song has gone viral

The little girl in the clip performed with a loud sonorous voice as she sang the lyrics without skipping any part

Many social media users agreed that the girl is destined to be great with her voice as some expressed surprise

A video of a kid singing with her sweet voice has stirred massive reactions online, as many people praised the girl.

Sitting beside an older lady, the kid's loud voice belied her small frame. The short video shared by @angel11_mj showed how the girl went through Destiny Child's Survivor with so much confidence.

Many people were wowed that a little girl could sing that well. Photo source: TikTok/@angel11_mj

Girl performs Destiny Child's Survivor

Her masterly performance of the song's chorus attracted thousands of reactions from social media users.

Many people said she indeed has a true voice of a star. There were some who could not believe that such a little girl could command that much voice to sing Destiny Child's survivor.

Watch the video below:

Little girl's rendition of Survivor wows netizens

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 likes with thousands of shares on TikTok.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Linn Charlotte Sundt said:

"That is a true star! her voice is amazing!"

Aminat Wakawa said:

"Woooow what a voice from the little girl."

judiejuvax said:

"Wooow..the voice is just lit."

richardcootes1 said:

"Wow, boy that girl can sing, lovely voice, keep it up young laidy, hope you're a star one day."

ceasericbella said:

"But from which country are u.....u really have magical voice OMG."

Queen SR said:

"She gives me goosebumps."

Kids perform like pro fuji artistes

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a trending video of some kids performing fuji music as if there were pros stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

Standing like a proper artiste, a boy in ankara held a microphone as he led the band. As he was singing, a boy with a smaller physique gave creative adlibs.

During the performance, no adult was in sight on the stage. Momentarily, kids came in front of the camera to dance.

