A man has proposed to his girlfriend in the most unique way possible by doing it in front of numerous cows

The man identified as Thanda Mchunu posted the photos on Twitter and said it was his proudest moment of 2022

Twitter users have said the man's method is very sweet and unique as the tweet went viral and gained 19.5k likes

A man who proposed to his girlfriend in front of many cows has gone viral on Twitter.

The man named Thanda Mchunu posted the romantic photo after people were asked to share their proudest moments of 2022.

The man said the proposal was his proudest moment of 2022. Photo credit: Twitter/@JamaKaSlwaneh.

In the photo that has now gone viral and gained 19.5k likes, Thanda was seen kneeling before his woman in a grassy environment.

His woman blushed in return as she covered her face with her hands.

Cows witness as man proposes to his girl

The cows watched the unfolding events, enjoying the romantic scene before them. The fact that the cows witnessed the man's proposal made it stand out.

Social media users have described his method as nothing but the most unique of all they have seen in the past.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Simply_Akho said:

"This is by far the most beautiful proposal I've ever seen. Very unique. Congratulations you guys. May your marriage be blessed and may y'all be happy together forever."

@M7DICKSON commented:

"Great moment but kneeling is not for an African man. Our elders never knelt to propose. They embraced. We all know marriage is a marathon not a sprinter of few moments celebrants."

@iamODI reacted:

"Hardest engagement photo ever! The cows already chilling saying “I’m ready when you are”.

@blvqJesus said:

"Look at how the cows were standing there, waiting for the answer from the lady."

Lady marries man who slid in her DMs

In a separate article, Briefly News reported that a young lady with the Twitter handle @AnasiaJaneaaa has shown tweeps how her love story started through the DM.

Joining the 'how it started vs how it's going' trend, the lady shared a screenshot of the chat her partner sent her before they started dating.

In the chat, without any formality, the man told her he wanted her and the lady gave him her number. One of the four photos she posted shows her pregnant as they posed in front of their new home.

