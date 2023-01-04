A man stunned people after he decided to reconstruct his Keke NAPEP and gave it a new look

The creative man stormed the public with the reconstructed Keke which had a tail like an aeroplane

TikTok users who have seen the video expressed admiration for the man's technical prowess

A man posted a video on TikTok to show how he reconstructed his tricycle, popularly called Keke NAPEP, to look like a helicopter.

The video of the reconstructed Keke was posted by a user named @nanaadwoakorang.

The man's technical prowess has stunned many people. Photo credit: TikTok/@nanaadwoakorang.

The video did not show how the man got his Keke customised to his taste, but it shows when he picked up passengers in it.

Video of a Keke customised to look like an aeroplane

In the 18 seconds clip, the man rode into the public with the Keke and people were stunned at how it looked.

Even his passengers could not contain their excitement after they had the opportunity to ride in the 'aeroplane Keke'.

His creativity has been praised by some TikTok users who found his technical improvements on the machine to be impressive.

The video, posted on January 2, has now gone viral and got more than 908 likes on TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Joy said:

"Akim Adwafo private jet."

@prophetakwasiokyere reacted:

"God BLESS YOU."

@realbrightobour said:

"Wonders shall never end. Hahaha, so beautiful and adventurous."

@emmanueladugyamfi61 commented:

"Nice one."

@Wonder boy king cherles said:

"Good work, up coming."

@Okyeame_MC said:

"Well done for the innovation."

@joyboy7937 asked:

"Eiii Ghana's car or plane?"

@user618385726739 said:

"Very nice continue."

@Kwasi Gyamfi commented:

"Roads and highways including feeder roads should stop this dude using this killer machine to convey people."

Boy who built G-Wagon replica meets Mama Uka

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that a Nigerian boy built a G-Wagon replica and rode it around town in a viral video.

The video was posted on TikTok and it quickly caught the attention of the general public.

It was said in the video that the boy spent a lot of money building the car and thankfully, it worked.

The boy whose name is Chukwudi, who is from Enugu state, recently met with Nigerian comedian, Mama Uka.

