An African couple has generated reactions after a video showing them unhappy surfaced on social media

The pair adorned Western outfits for the occasion at what should have been a cheerful moment, but they seem unhappy

Several people observed that the duo did not look cheerful after watching the clip as one person asked “why must you marry your enemy?”

Weddings are usually occasions where the couple looks their best and cheerful, but a couple has garnered reactions after a video showing them unhappy was posted.

The pair decided to go in the Western-style route for their wedding and choice of outfits. The bride donned a white gown while the groom sported a fine suit and tie for the ceremony.

In the footage chanced on by Briefly News, the couple wore stern faces at their wedding.

The pair were seated when an amateur cameraperson captured them seemingly looking unhappy.

More than 19,000 people had seen the footage at the time of this publication. Some observed that the couple did not look joyful after watching their clip.

Hilarious video shows groom mistaking another man for his wife at wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man sent guests at his wedding ceremony into a frenzy after picking a man as his rightful bride.

This was what played out during the couple's game in which one of the newlyweds is blindfolded and made to guess right the hand of his/her lover.

The game usually comes to a halt when one of the lovers guesses the hand of his/her life partner.

