The founder and leader of the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, has opened up about how he struggled with childlessness 14 years into his marriage.

The Ghanaian preacher, who doubles as the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Ghana, told Joy Prime that he and his wife have been married for 22 years.

He disclosed that he and his significant other struggled with childlessness, welcoming their first child after 14 years.

Photos of Stephen Wengam and his wife. Credit: Joy Prime TV.

Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam endures moments of pain

In the interview with Joy Prime TV, the Ghanaian preacher admitted that there were moments he cried.

''Were there moments that you cried,'' the presenter asked. To which, he said, ''many times''.

How God helped Reverend Wengam through the challenging times

Reverend Wengam further disclosed that God intervened whenever he had depressing moments.

''God is amazing; anytime it began to have a toll on me, He will send someone to come and give me encouragement,'' he said.

Watch the video below:

