Instead of renting an SUV car for their wedding, a man and his wife opted to make use of tricycle mini trucks

It was not just only one truck as they arrived at the venue in a convoy of tricycles popularly called a tuk-tuk

The groom and his bride have been praised on TikTok for the uniqueness of their wedding and for using what they have

Instead of hiring an SUV, a man and his wife made use of Keke as a means of transport to their wedding venue.

They did not just use one, but they made use of many of the tricycles called Keke as they arrived in a convoy.

The bride and the groom rode in a truck called Keke to their wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@tadeotumuramye.

A short wedding video trending on TikTok shows how they arrived at the venue of the nuptials with pride written all over their faces.

In the video, the bride and groom rode into the venue first, with other people at the back of the mini truck.

Their truck was then closely followed by other riders who were carrying more weddinggoers.

It is not yet known if the man is a Keke rider or if they hired the many tricycles that followed them to their wedding. The video was posted by @tadeotumuramye.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@nebson af said:

"In UG everything is possible."

@niwa044 commented:

"I like it. Just learn how to spend in your limits, not loans for wedding and finally land goes."

@namboze15 said:

"May the Lord bless your marriage."

@user6609787350933 reacted:

"Batooro people never disappoint."

@magzdicap said:

"Wow! And they will prosper. They are better than those who fear marriage. May the Almighty bless their marriage."

@muyamajoy commented:

"Uganda Uganda, land of peace and freedom. I love my country because you do what makes you happy and what you can manage."

@thinktank.crystal said:

"I just love the simplicity."

