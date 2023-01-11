A young Nigerian lady has been praised online for her ingenuity in creating a set of fish ponds without having to need a plumber

In a video, the lady sawed through pipes and fittings as she created channels for water to pass through

Many social media users, who were amazed by the amazing work she did, asked if she could teach them

A creative Nigerian lady, known as Farm Lady (@thefarmladyaquatics) online, has shared a short video of how she built small ponds for her fish.

She said that knowing how to do some plumbing work would really come in handy in the fish farming business. In the video, the lady worked pipes through buckets for her fingerlings.

Lady shows off plumbing skill

Many people were wowed by the way she cut through pipes to create a channel for water into the white plastic buckets.

She said that if she had not taken the DIY approach, she would have had to pay a plumber the sum of R739,20 for the job.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tons of comments with more than 700 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ogundijo Taofeek Abi asked:

"Hope you can teach me? Well done."

Abdulazeeez said:

"Amazing."

Jkily said:

"The kind of lady we want in our society."

adedamolaadeleke7 said:

"God bless you, I hope you can teach me."

Charlie said:

"Well done."

Ridwan tijani said:

"If to say I know this, I for no spend like 15k few weeks ago."

Yinka Odebunmi said:

"Farm lady, Don dust all the plumbers off her shoulders ooo."

Justinkingofficial asked:

"Can you teach me?"

