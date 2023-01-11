An impressive and beautiful lady on TikTok turned everyday kitchen items into beautiful outfits

In a video shared on her TikTok handle, the lady who goes by the name @hotchokkolate flaunted her skill in the craft

The video has not only impressed many social media users but also heaped massive reactions from them

A beautiful and talented young lady on TikTok is raising many eyebrows after showing off her skill in turning household items into beautiful outfits.

The skilful lady who is known by the TikTok handle @hotchokkolate combined different items including water bottles, water sachets, tomato paste sachets, noodles containers, and other items to create the 'clothes'.

As the video went viral online, many netizens have also been awed by the elegant lady's beauty and how she glowed in the outfits.

Shots from a video of a creative lady who made kitchen items into outfits Photo credit: @hotchokkolate via TikTok

Source: UGC

Comments from netizens impressed by @hotchokkolate's outfits

The creativity of @hotchokkolate found admiration in the eyes of many netizens who shared the following thoughts in appreciation of her talent:

user2531862840186 said:

what do you sell I want to buy

patience12sexy indicated:

awww , no be small thin day here OOO someone should make me come back again ❤️❤️

Aluko Gold mentioned:

My ear don Dey pain me ooo buh it’s definitely worth it. Kimon

Temitayo Akinola85 commented:

who else watch the video more than 20 time's you really good

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh