A Ghanaian woman says she is in a dilemma after hearing that her best friend has planned a surprise baby shower for her

In a letter sent to the 'Sister Sister' team, the anonymous lady said she doesn’t like the idea because the father of her baby is her friend's hubby

Netizens who reacted to the letter have expressed sorrow at how someone could act this way towards her friend

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Ghanaian woman has confessed that she is carrying her best friend's husband's child and doesn’t know how to handle it anymore.

In a video sighted by Briefly News on the TikTok handle of @citinewsroom, the anonymous lady who revealed her situation to the ‘Sister Sister’ team on Citi TV and wanted advice on what to do next, said her real problem is that her friend has planned a baby shower for her.

Lady says she is pregnant with the husband of her best friend Photo credit@ Prostock-Studio/GettyImages

Source: UGC

She says, although the father of the unborn child likes the idea and is willing to sponsor it, her conscience will not allow her to do such a thing knowing very well the situation at hand.

The lady said says she wants the baby shower cancelled, but doesn’t know how to go about it since it was the man who informed her about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“I feel bad that she is planning this without knowing that I am her co-wife,” she said.

Netizens call out the lady for her betrayal

Truddy Adem Awiadem:

"Is this not witchcraft?"

Tifah:

"Educated without sense.which kind of friend is this."

Esinam❤️:

"Okay so she has conscience? Ah awurade"

Wrapped gifts:

"This story makes my soul sad."

Kosi Gee:

"The real wife is in danger. I pray God's protection for her."

Iammishael:

"What if the lady knows but is just playing along and planning something rather than the baby shower?"

Gbevuboy:

"How can you describe your friend like that?"

Richard M Blay:

"Funny that she mentions conscience and friend in her letter."

Ghanaian lady insists new boyfriend pays loan she and her ex took to prove his love for her

Earlier Briefly News reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by Briefly News on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh