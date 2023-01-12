A young African man got many people talking when he gave the price of his clothes, sneakers and socks as over R11K

According to the rich man, his diamond chains which were later tested to be original were bought for $25,000/R420K

Many people who watched the video were amazed by his level of wealth to have spent that much on just a set of wears for an outing

A popular content creator, @timiagbaje, spoke to a fun seeker at a Wizkid show in Lagos state about the prices of his clothes and accessories and his responses were astounding.

In a video, he started by saying that his cap was bought for about R11.2KThe interviewer was surprised. He added that his shirt is R22.4K. For his inner top, he gave the price tag of R3.2K.

Young millionaire shows off expensive wears

The man stated that he got his shorts which looked so regular for R16.8K. At that point, @timiagbaje screamed. He added that he bought his sneakers and socks for around R35.6K and R11.2K respectively.

For his diamond neck chains, the man gave the price as $25,000 (R420K) The interviewer had to bring out a high-accuracy diamond tester to see if it was original and surprisingly they came out right, giving credibility to the prices he had been reeling out.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

KAY said:

"His IG is Outsydnedu just go check, he's not cappin."

#Official_Fred joked:

"Can you ask the price of the gum he's chewing too?"

Gid_max said:

"I checked every single clothing he is wearing on Burberry he is not wrong."

Tik Toker said:

"As far as the diamond is real. All price is real."

Geepee said:

"Make I buy cap 300k? For head wey stubborn."

Lion man said:

"The girls behind heard $250k, they can’t move anymore."

