A Nigerian was so surprised to see two people attend a wedding in Lagos state which they were not invited to

The gatecrashers danced to their pleasure as one of them kept rolling her waist without any caution

Many social media users who watched the video shared online wondered what the gatecrashers were dancing for

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young Nigerian lady, @rebeccawinterr, has shared a video of two people who crashed a wedding ceremony in Lagos state and started dancing.

Filming a man and a woman in costumes dancing, the lady revealed that no matter how secure a wedding is in the state, gate crashers would always gain entrance.

Many people wondered where they got their confidence from. Photo source: TikTok/@rebeccawinterr

Source: UGC

Uninvited guests dance at wedding

The uninvited guests were very comfortable as if they knew the groom and bride. Other guests went about their enjoyment as if nothing was happening.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video found their act funny as some said they could recognise one of the guests, adding that she gatecrashed their events.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ask questions

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Etionsa wondered:

"What’s going on????"

Precious said:

"I was so distracted by uncles shine shine I didn’t even notice the madams yansh."

SheisCoCo said:

"Are they dancing for money? I don’t understand what is happening here."

Barry wondered:

"Aunty in the waistbeads wahhhh how can she be doing all that in one spot."

Grace | Fay said:

"The way she’s jejely doing it."

Asher said:

"They did this to my cousin wedding too… She wore this exact same outfit I was so irritated… the gold and black."

Bride rubs groom's chest

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video shared by @oppyjay_alaga showed the moment a bride made her husband happy and he rewarded her with foreign currencies.

During their traditional wedding, the bride knelt before her husband with her purse opened as the MC sang. The TikTok clip showed when she went ahead to rub his chest.

As she was petting him, the man decided against the money he initially wanted to give her and brought a big bundle of foreign notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng