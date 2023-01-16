A pretty student got many people talking as she danced in school without minding who was watching her

In a video that has gone viral, the kid made very cool hand moves that are common with TikTokers

Among those who reacted to her video were social media users who wanted to know where her school is

A pretty secondary school student, @audrx_mk, has stirred massive reactions online after she showed off some dance moves with great ease.

Many people who watched her TikTok video were quick to point out her facial resemblance with Kelly, the American dancer who was a media sensation in 2022.

Many people praised her dance moves. Photo source: TikTok/@audrx_mk

Student with cool dance moves

In the TikTok clip, the girl danced with relative ease as she mimed in front of a camera set up inside her school's premises.

Among those who thronged her comment section were people who wanted to know where her school is. The French caption she put below her video translated as "Here it is".

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 120,000 likes.

See reactions below:

Mari.Rose.MJ said:

"You are so beautiful."

Naa_skylar said:

"I watched the video more than 10 times you pretty girl."

Mr Thug said:

"Cameroon again couldn’t stop watching got the dance memorized."

Wesley james Royalty said:

"See small beauty goddess o."

Agum Doowuese Jessica said:

"You dance smoothly and nice ..keep it up."

Sammy wondered:

"Shey na only me hear Yoruba for background???"

Maloud _Aodjali said:

"Greeting the two girl's walking behind you."

Matama rose said:

"You dance very well, I would like us to do choreography together if you feel like it of course."

Kid does amazing dance performance

Meanwhile Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a Nigerian kid in a flared skirt dancing to an Igbo song as adults hailed her went viral on TikTok.

In the TikTok clip shared by @unkusp, the kid positioned herself like a professional dancer. Motivated by the hype she was getting, the girl switched between different moves.

Some people who watched the kid dance said that one of her parents must be a dancer. The girl's skirt was a perfect costume as she moved at an interesting speed.

