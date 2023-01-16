A lady who said her mother moved in to stay with her has issued the woman some funny rules she must abide by

She said it was exactly the same kind of rules that her mother issued to her when she was growing up

One of the funny rules she issued in the viral video is that her mother must not bring boys to the house

A funny lady has issued some rules to her mother who is moving in to stay with her in her house.

The lady said in the TikTok video posted by Janine Chauke that her mother issued similar rules to her when she was growing up.

The mum got some rules from her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@janinechauke.

It was a kind of payback time when the lady told her mother some things she must not do in her house.

Mum gets rules from her funny daughter

For instance, her mother must always go and buy bread and ensure that there is always a loaf in the house.

Also, the woman must never bring boys into the house under any circumstances, whatsoever.

She must always come back home by 8 pm as the gate will be locked at 7:55 pm if she fails to make it home.

The woman must also always make sure the dishes are washed before she goes to sleep.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The funny video has sparked hilarious reactions from TikTok users who compared the rules to the ones issued to them by their own parents.

@Missie Mash Mathebul said:

"More rules please."

@Wonder Mbambo commented:

"And she wants to beat you in your own house."

@user23775249810 said:

"What goes around comes around. Now you are the one who gives her some rules."

Source: Legit.ng