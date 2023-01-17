African countries have been ranked based on the strength of their passports

The strength of a country’s passport is determined by the number of countries its holders can enter visa-free or visa on arrival

Seychelles, Mauritius South Africa and Namibia have the most coveted passports in Africa

A citizen’s freedom of international travel is mostly dependent on the passport they hold.

Some citizens in some countries find it easier than others to travel seamlessly to any country or destination, due to the strength of their country’s passports.

Seychelles passports is the most powerful in Africa

The most powerful passports in the world

Passports differ in value globally with every passport having a different statistical value.

According to Henley & Partners, the global citizenship and residency advisory firm, the current passport rankings cover about 199 passports and 277 different travel destinations.

The index is updated quarterly and is considered an authoritative reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing passport ranking on global mobility scope using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In 2023, the firm released the first passport index with the inclusion of 109 regions.

Japan has the most powerful passport which allows its holders' visa-free entry to 193 countries.

Japan is followed by Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Spain.

How passports are ranked

42 of the 109 regions are African countries and regions with Seychelles having the most powerful and valuable passport in Africa, according to Business Insider.

Henley & Partners said the data is derived from a carefully laid out methodology, saying each travel destination when no visa is required for passport holders from a country or territory, then a score value=1 created for that passport.

A value =1 is also applied if passport holders can get a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit or an electric travel authority when entering a destination.

These visa-free types need no pre-departure government approvals due to the specific visa waiver programmes in place.

Where a visa is needed or a passport holder has to get a government-approved electronic visa before departure, a score value of =0 is applied.

A score with value = 0 is also assigned if passport holders need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival, a scenario we do not consider ‘visa-free’.

Africa's most powerful passports

The cumulative score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1), under the conditions defined above.

In Africa, Seychelles topped the list with a visa-free score of 156 and a global ranking of 29.

Mauritius comes second with a visa-free score of 146 and a global ranking of 34 followed by South Africa with a visa-free score of 106 and 53 on the global ranking.

Others are Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia.

