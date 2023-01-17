A viral video has shown the moment a young lady was spotted wearing pyjamas and slippers to school

Matching the dress with a hair bonnet, the lady stood with two other people as they talked on the campus

Many social media users who watched the video wondered why she is so comfortable wearing an outfit meant for the bedroom in public

A video of a lady wearing pyjamas to school to attend a lecture has stirred massive reactions on social media.

Shared by @favvy_porsh, the TikToker said that all manners of things happen in school. In the TikTok clip, the pyjamas lady was also in yellow fluffy slippers.

Many people are wondering why she wore such an outfit to school. Photo source: TikTok/@favvy_porsh

Ladies rocking pyjamas to school

She had a hair bonnet on her head. She was not the only one in pyjamas. There was another lady standing beside her in the same outfit.

Many who saw her video wondered if she never took her bath and just rushed out to attend the afternoon class.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 2,000 comments with more than 55,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lü Cïd said:

"She dey hurry to attend class...."

user1432190165823 said:

"Don’t blame her she don’t know what pyjamas means she think say na Normal up nd down."

markpeace133 said:

"Nawa ooo baby shark."

adannaya said:

"Mk una leave her, na rich kid dey wear pajamas, we na wrapper we dey tie sleep."

j_prity joked:

"Make una leave her and her two piece."

olawealth120 said:

"It is once said by my science teach then that, every human being get mad for a minute in a lifetime, maybe na the moment her own madness come...."

Whytanny said:

"Full pyjamas set. From hair bonnet to bedroom slippers."

