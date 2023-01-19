A video sighted on TikTok has gone viral on social media as it shows a man in a unique outfit

In the video, the man sports a furry brown long-sleeve two-piece pant set with sandals, all made from wood

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section, with some asking how comfortable the attire is

With fashion and style, creativity continues to abound, some more peculiar than others.

TikToker Abdulwahabmisbahuchampi0 posted a video of a man reportedly spotted in Kumasi, Ghana, wearing a rather interesting ensemble.

Photos of the man in the outfit made from wood. Credit: @abdulwahabmisbahuchampi0

In the video, the man is seen dressed in a muddy brown fury ensemble.

However, on a closer look and as stated in the caption, the outfit is actually made from wood shavings, including the sandals on his feet.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of man in wood outfit

As is the case with such unique creations, the video was met with mixed reactions.

While some commended him for the creative design, others questioned how comfortable it felt.

Check out some comments below:

Exploit_zee:

"R.I.P to Body Itch."

Destiny DE Brain Bra:

"It will be very nice in Europe for de snow ❄️..He will make good money from there let help him and support him."

aiwhsuwnak:

"Wow this is incredible. he must go viral."

Efisah:

"How is this comfortable."

Bertha Gaines:

"If one celeb rock it you will like it."

appleuser22255893:

"Person Dey crase una Dey hail am."

Cedesgh:

"This will attract insects and bugs."

Ady_❤️:

"Hollywood could have use this man well for customer."

Johnson Akortsu:

"Perfect idea but to which occasion will you wear this."

