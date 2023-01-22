A social media user named Lone Ranger has graduated with her postgraduate degree from the University of Warwick

She posted stunning photos garmented in her graduation regalia when she made the achievement public on Twitter

While some netizens congratulated her over the milestone, others gushed over her looks in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A gorgeous woman with the Twitter name, Lone Ranger MSc (@babycakesx_x), has graduated with her Master's from the University of Warwick in the UK.

She made the achievement public in a Twitter post, where she shared stunning photos from her graduation. Sharing the pictures, Lone Ranger captioned them as ''a whole Warwick Master's babe''.

Brilliant Black woman Lone Ranger MSc. Photo credit: @babycakesx_x.

Source: UGC

What Lone Ranger donned to her graduation

She appeared in the images garmented in her graduation regalia while glowing with a smile. Lone Ranger posted three photos in all.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While some netizens congratulated her over the milestone, others gushed over her looks in the comment section of her post.

See the images below:

How people reacted to the graduation photos

@TallestOwusu commented:

"My one and only! Well done."

@obu_maclean posted:

"Beautiful."

@Rvp_Clerk reacted:

"Congratulations!"

@onli1boss said:

"Congratulations, Lizy baby."

@ebbe_grant posted:

"Congratulations, Sis!"

@nukwari commented:

"Congratulations! You look exceptionally beautiful too."

@kwesi_asiedu said:

"Congratulations!"

@Nhkitaryan shared:

"Congratulations, bestie."

Matric results 2022: Kelly Prowse, young woman who took top spot in matric marks in SA gets 100% for math

In related news, Briefly News reported that matric results for the year 2022 are out and one young woman ranked on the top. Kelly Prowse is her name and she is officially the matric who scored the highest aggregate in 2022.

Passing matric is an achievement enough, but there are some who knock it out of the park. Kelly is one of those people.

ENCA reported that Kelly is from the Western Cape and that she did not only rank as the top 2022 matric student, but she also took the number one spot in mathematics.

Kelly achieved a minimum of 95% in all subjects with a whopping 100% for math! She said that it was “beyond her wildest dreams” to take the top spot in SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh