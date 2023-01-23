A business tycoon, James Ndambo, bought his son-in-law a luxurious gift after marrying his daughter

Ndambo gifted the son-in-law Emmanuel Izukanji Sichembe and his wife Charmaine Ndambo Sichembe a brand new Land Rover Defender

The guests were in awe as they admired the powerful machine, taking pictures and videos of the car

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

At a wedding, usually, the family of the groom has a greater responsibility to bear gifts and good tidings to the lady's family.

Businessman James Ndambo with brown attire hugs his son-in-law as he presents him with keys to his new gift, Land Rover Defender. Photo: Emmanuel Mwamba.

Source: UGC

However, in the modern era, things are changing and even getting someone to marry is becoming difficult.

Following right channels

A delighted businessman has expressed his gratitude to his son-in-law in a show-off manner during his daughter's wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zambian business mogul James Ndambo gifted his daughter's husband a brand new Land Rover Defender.

"A gift to show appreciation for marrying his daughter and following all the right channels," read part of the caption of a post.

Gentleman opens door for wife

The gift was presented to the newlyweds, Emmanuel Izukanji Sichembe and Charmaine Ndambo Sichembe on their special day.

Zambian diplomat Emmanuel Mwamba disclosed the gift was termed "bull" as he also congratulated the couple.

The guests were in awe as they took pictures and photos of the luxurious gift given to the couple.

The groom opened the door for his wife as a gentleman before passing behind the machine and entering the driver's side.

Social media reactions

Netizens headed to the comment section as they registered their reactions to the gift from the philanthropist.

Penelope Perez Mwansa:

"Wow. Ndambo is a good man.

"The son-in-law is blessed to marry into this family. Congratulations to them."

MC Chiti Stewarts

"How many daughters does Ndambo have? Asking on behalf of my husband Pack Muchi."

Chomba Mulunga

"I have a feeling this husband will be faithful. I mean‍♀️ he just has to if he knows what's good for him."

Chileya Allan:

"It can't always be the man uplifting the standard of living for his in-laws. Mr. Ndambo is the best trendsetter."

Young man gifted 1968 Ford Falcon by generous manager

In a different story, Briefly News reported a generous man gave one of his employees a car to show appreciation for their hard work.

The employee was excited about his new car as he happily sat in the posing in various pictures and videos.

People were touched by the story and shared their own experiences with their bosses. Netizens also marvelled over the young man who was able to earn his first car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke