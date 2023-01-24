A young man who stormed a filling station to buy fuel with his small generator has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the man was seen proudly watching as the pump attendant poured fuel into the tank of the generator

His action has left some people wondering why he did not go with a jerrycan as others do

Funny reactions have trailed a TikTok video of a man who went to a filling station with his small generator.

In the viral video, the man was seen with the small generator popularly called 'I pass my neighbour'. He stood and watched as the pump attendant filled his tank.

A pump attendant helps the man fill his 'I pass my neighbour' generator at the filling station. Photo credit: TikTok/@twelve_twenty1.

The video showed both the man and the pump attendant having a conversation. Their conversation was however not audible, as music played in the background.

Confusion over video of man who went to buy fuel with generator

The video is receiving engagement from TikTok users. Many of them have dropped hilarious emojis in the comment section.

Some are wondering why the man did not go to the station with a jerrycan to buy fuel but chose to go with the gen.

Others however could argue that there is nothing wrong with what the man did. The video was posted by @twelve_twenty1.

Watch the video below:

Lady rejoices over new generator

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a lady celebrated online after her man bought her a brand new generator.

In a viral video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she appreciates her man for deeming it fit to get her the gen.

She showed when she opened the brand new machine with a lot of happiness on her face.

The Nigerian boy who constructed a mini power plant

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian boy constructed a mini power plant that could generate electricity.

In a video that trended for days, the boy demonstrated how the power plant works. The boy said the plant uses crude oil as fuel.

People were surprised when he operated the plant and it generated electricity. He would later be given a scholarship to study abroad.

