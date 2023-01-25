A bride's day was brightened as a man suddenly passed a note that wished her a happy married life during the wedding ceremony

Seeing a note get into his bride's hand, the groom looked so worried and tense until he read what the paper said

Many people who funnily reacted to the video said that the note must have come from the woman's ex

A young man, @thedaveblog, who always creates content around giving notes to strangers to get their reactions has done the same thing to a beautiful bride on her wedding day.

In a clip shared on TikTok, a bride in a white gown was seated beside her groom when he passed a piece of paper into her hand.

The groom tried to see what was in the note his bride got. Photo source: TikTok/@thedaveblog

Bride smiles after receiving lovely note

She had a frown as she tried to open the note. A look of worry and anxiety could also be seen on the groom's face. After reading the note, the woman smiled.

Her husband who peeped into the note also forced a smile. The piece of paper read:

"Wish you the very best in your marriage."

Many people who watched the video said that a lot must have been going through the groom's mind before reading the note.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video had gathered close to 500 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Read reactions below:

SPOKEN-REX said:

"The man was almost scared."

Big bad E said:

"Man thought his secret's out."

Glam_by_Zamdoll said:

"I can hear the guy’s heartbeat."

Precious said:

"The guy don fear oooooo."

sherri_dina said:

"The man be done fear oo."

user8129696151494 said:

"I love your wedding good gown,God bless the tailor and bless your marriage."

user9874217042055 joked:

"The man wanted to faint."

21_Savage said:

"At first the man taught it was something else until she showed him the paper. Your Home is blessed dear."

user3823980203014 said:

"That must be her ex....she knw d hand writing already."

Brother surprises sister on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by @gorgeous87_ on TikTok showed the moment a lady, @sassy_revelin, could not keep calm as she became overwhelmed with joy on her wedding day.

Without informing her, her elder brother who has been abroad for several years showed up and walked into the church during her white wedding ceremony.

Immediately the lady spotted him from afar, she started screaming. The bride left her groom at the altar and ran into the embrace of his brother. It was such an emotional reunion.

Source: Legit.ng