A touching video of a caring husband praying with his wife as she got ready to face the labour room has touched many people's hearts

The way the man looked concerned while still waiting on God to help his wife through the delivery got him praises

Many social media users who reacted to the couple's video said it is very important to be married to a kind-hearted partner

A young Nigerian man, @tonguehope, has shared a video of how both he and his pregnant wife prayed before she set out to give birth.

Carrying all the baby things they needed in a backpack, the man was a supportive partner to the woman. He was even there encouraging her as she dealt with the labour pains.

The man was joyful when their newborn arrived. Photo source: TikTok/@tonguehope

Prayerful husband rejoices as wife gives birth

During the baby's delivery process, the husband stood in the corridor as he kept praying hard. Other family members were also around him.

Immediately he got the news that their baby has arrived, the father could not contain his joy in a separate video. Both parents were so happy.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

His own said:

"I now understand the difference between a man who want to be a husband and a man who just want a wife."

Natasha said:

"God if you Dey use everything around me teach me lesson abeg no make me marry the wrong man all in the name of teaching me lesson."

omodano said:

"Person suppose dey pray God I must not marry wrong pls fada."

Owusu Michelle said:

"They will tell you people with tattoo are bad chaii then u go in for those wicked souls that don’t hv a dot on them,what a great husband."

Abigail Percy438 said:

"Love this for you both God bless your home."

@Tilly said:

"Dear God please give me this type of lovely husband."

TK Samuel 93 said:

"This not a man but a husband and a soul mate."

Mother backs two babies

