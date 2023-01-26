A Nigerian lady who is about to get married to an albino man uses all manners of endearment to describe him

Calling him her inner light and breath, the lady took her time to style the young man's hair to look beautiful

Nigerians who have been following videos of the lovers online said the lady is making their singlehood unbearable

A young Nigerian lady, @posho_tilly, who has albinism, stirred massive reactions online after she showed off her fiancé.

In the TikTok clip, she called the man her inner light and breath. The lady said she wanted to make him look more handsome, like Lil Wayne, so she styled his hair.

The lady styled her lover by dying his hair to look good. Photo source: TikTok/@posho_tilly

Beautiful video of albino lovers

After dying the man's hair partly black, her fiancé shaped it with a clipper. Many loved how they were both enjoying their love. Some people found their show of love so funny.

According to the lady, when she completes his transformation, those saying her husband is not their spec would be jealous.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video gathered over 800 comments and more than 34,000 likes.

See compiled reactions below:

Mimi love said:

"Our inner light don suffer for your hand. The transformation no is here."

Emoney said:

"You for just leave. I am with him normal hair ooo."

ewomazinoewhere said:

"The light of the hair no gree quench o."

Big Daniel said:

"But the inner light hair is too stubborn ooh e no gree dye."

Iam_faith01 said:

"Inner light, na know this single life is painful me kaiiii pain me badly."

user4761409085995 said:

"Innerlight, you are so lucky. The girl really loves you. I wonder what you gave her chop."

Splendor said:

"My happiness, my crown, my last breath. God abeg gimme one."

