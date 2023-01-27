A video has gone viral showing armed forces firing a hail of bullets at their target who was trying to escape from them

The man moved like a real-life superhero jumping and swinging through the bullets

The clip got over 208 300 views and South Africans were left wondering how he escaped the encounter without getting hit

A man left South Africans speechless after dodging bullets like Spider-Man. @KhayelitshaE/Twitter

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, just a man casually dodging bullets on a rooftop.

In recently armed forces fired several shots at a man making a run (or a crawl) for it and not a single bullet hit him. It looked like something out of an action movie as he dashed and swung across the rooftops like Spider-Man.

The officers appeared to be stunned as their target flung over the last building and made an impressive escape. It's not clear why they were shooting at him, but it is clear that Hollywood movies were not lying about police officers missing their shots.

You can see it for yourself in the video posted by @KhayelitshaE below:

South Africans agree Hollywood needs an apology

The video managed to get over 208 000 views at the time of publication and it made South Africans believe that Hollywood got it right.

@UnmmanedOffice said:

"I want to apologize to movie directors because never in my life did I think this was possible"

@GRatholo said:

"So the movies tell the truth when bullets don't hit the starrings..."

@Hubby_Adams said:

"Real-life Hollywood misses "

@Senamil47043724 said:

"Are they shooting a movie ngoba wow"

Thief caught red-handed stealing man's tyre in a viral video, internet in disbelief

In a less successful escape story, Briefly News reported on a man trying to steal another driver's tyre after his own went flat.

At first, the thief admitted he was stealing the tyre but his story quickly changed to "borrowing" it when the driver said he called the cops. The video was shared on Twitter and it got one million views.

People could not believe how he tried to look innocent after being caught in the act.

@cee_au said: mentioned:

"The thief said 'I wasn’t stealing. I was just going to borrow yours, put it on my truck and then bring it back later'. That’s still called stealing."

