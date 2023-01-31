A house built with plenty of empty bottles has gone viral after a video of it was posted on TikTok

The house looks very greenish, bearing the colour of the bottles which were glued together to form a structure

TikTok users find the building very interesting, with some wondering what the inside would feel like

A very creative man who used empty bottles to construct a fine house has gone viral on TikTok.

A video of the house posted on the platform has been liked over 61k times by netizens who find it stunning.

The man used cement to hold the bottles together and to form a house. Photo credit: TikTok/@chudung0038.

Viral video of a house built with empty bottles

The short video which lasted 8 seconds showed when the man was starting the house and it was not completed yet.

It shows the building process and how he manages to put the bottles together with the help of cement.

But first, he used solid bricks for the foundation and the bottles were then laid on the bricks up until the building was completed.

The building was also roofed with bottles instead of the normal iron sheets that many people use. The final result is a posh house that many people have called a mansion. The video was posted by @chudung0038.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Retardinho said:

"Great home for bugs to nest..."

@Fabian Hull691 reacted:

"I like it."

@mulengamushili290 said:

"I wish I can build mine too, but there's too much violence in our getho they might break during night time."

@ibrahimmohamedk51 said:

Good work man."

@Blunty reacted:

"Nobody asking how people drink in that area."

@Akola Susan said:

"Wonderful, I can see nothing is of waste. Good creativity."

@mmamotsevivian said:

"Wow what a creativity, I am speechless."

@Sgoloza_Mehlemamba1 commented:

"Minus bricks budget. I like it."

@a_bliss.k said:

"Are you building what I think you building."

