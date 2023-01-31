A Nigerian man wowed many people with the car modification he carried out on a customer's Lexus

The man wrapped the car in glossy black and went ahead to change the bumper, headlight and other body parts

People who watched the video wanted to know the cost of the modification and the effect of water on it

A Nigerian man, @mohammed_lexus, who specialises in car modifications, shared a video of him upgrading a person's Lexus vehicle from 2007 to a 2023 version.

For the modification, he had to first change the car's colour to deep black. The bumper and bonnet were changed, giving an outlook of a sportscar.

A young man who modified a Lexus 2007 car has got many praising him. Photo source: TikTok/@mohammed_lexus

Lexus car upgraded

The vehicle's head and rear lights were also changed. In the clip, he showed how the car was wrapped in glossy black to change its former silver colour.

After he was done, the car owner marvelled at the transformation. Many people wondered how much was spent on the modification.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Wizzy asked:

"How much to upgrade my ES350 to 2014 model?"

Onyekachukwu said:

"Naim make Una car too dey burn."

the humble master said:

"Omo you fit change my Lexus palm to Lambo."

Awofe said:

"Any amount wey you charge fr the car eh worth am."

Udedibor Churchill C wondered:

"For which road you wan drive that bumper?"

bwoysahmmy said:

"Some people dey take Mumu decision sha."

PassionInVenus said:

"How do you wash a wrapped car and what about whenever you get hit?"

Sky Dort asked:

"Lol, so if he wanna sell is he gonna say 2023 or what year?"

