The 104-year-old widow slept on a mat in a shabby room before Kessben Outreach Foundation transformed the place

The charity organisation in Ghana provided the centenarian with a bed and other useful items to make her life comfortable

While some netizens were moved by the kind deed and photos, many thanked the widow's benefactors

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A widowed centenarian who sleeps on a mat in a shabby room has had her place transformed by the local charity organisation Kessben Outreach Foundation in Ghana.

According to social media user Sammy Adu Boakye, the 104-year-old grandmom's eight children and husband have passed away.

The charity provided her with a new bed and mattress to ensure the centenarian sleeps in a decent room, said Boakye.

104-year-old widow and her benefactor. Photo credit: Sammy Adu Boakye.

Source: UGC

Widow's feeding and medical care

Boakye assured that the widow would not have to worry about her medical care and fending for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''She feels she can die peacefully now. Her upkeep is fully secured. Feeding and medical assured. Help someone when you can ... Little acts of kindness. Thanks to all who support us,'' he said on Facebook.

Scores of netizens have reacted to the heartwarming photos accompanying the post.

See the images below:

The 104-year-old widow and her benefactor. Photo credit: Sammy Adu Boakye.

Source: Facebook

The 104-year-old widow sitting on her new bed. Photo credit: Sammy Adu Boakye.

Source: Facebook

Netizens in their feelings over the post

Akuamoah Augustine posted:

God bless every partner of the Kessben Outreach Foundation. God Bless you, uncle Sammy.

Maame Esi Kweinuwa Alph commented:

May God bless you all abundantly.

SirChristian GH said:

Service to humanity.

Nyameama Ahwenepa Ama Abrafi commented:

God bless you.

Lada Lada posted:

May the blessings of the Almighty God be upon you and your family, bro.

Agyakoma Nimo Elizabeth said:

God richly bless you for your kind-hearted.

Evans Awuah George commented:

God bless Kessben outreach foundation.

Janeford Opoku Ibel posted:

God bless you for your kindness.

Video of mom taking care of a doll because her 21-year-old daughter is yet to have kids has gone viral

In other news, Briefly News reported that a lady has taken to social media to share a video of her mother caring for a doll she got for herself.

According to the lady, her desperate mother settled for the doll because she was yet to give her a grandchild.

In a TikTok video, her mum is seen dressing a hairless doll like it was a real child and completely ignoring her daughter's recording.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh