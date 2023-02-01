A young woman shared in the joy of motherhood for the first time as she welcomed five babies at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital

The 25-year-old young lady gave birth to four girls and a boy on Tuesday evening after being rushed to the theatre

The hospital's medical superintendent, Aisha Maina, said the babies were taken to the newborn unit

Motherhood is a blessing to every woman, rejoicing in the fruit of one's womb as society would expect.

It is a moment of jubilation for a young woman who embraced her journey of motherhood and parenting uniquely.

First-time mum's blessings

The 25-year-old lady became a first-time mother on January 31, as she welcomed the first fruits of her womb.

The young lady gave birth to five newborns on Tuesday evening at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, as reported by Citizen Kenya.

Nakuru Level 5 hospital medical superintendent Aisha Maina disclosed the first-time mum and her bundles of joy are still in the medical facility.

Nakuru mum, kids are stable

The new mother was rushed to the theatre on the day she delivered after doctors discovered she was expecting quintuplets.

Aisha, who took over the leadership of the largest referral facility in the South Rif in 2021, disclosed the mum gave birth to four girls and a boy.

She added the newborn babies were admitted to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Kisii man wanted to be priest

Earlier, a Kisii man whose wife gave birth to five babies at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital said he wanted to become a priest.

Douglas Nyaoko said his dream never became a reality after he met and fell in love with Sellah Nyanchera, his wife.

Nyaoko also said his family's refusal to sponsor his seminary education made him lose interest in pursuing theology.

Nyanchera, a first-time mother, gave birth to quintuplets on Thursday, April 15, 2021, leaving her husband delighted and worried simultaneously.

The youthful man said he is facing financial woes due to a lack of substantial income and is currently being hosted by his brother.

“I am currently relying on menial jobs to feed my family. My brother, who allocated me a room in his house, has been of significant help to my family and me. With the arrival of the new family members, my financial woes are likely to worsen,” he said.

Nyaoko appealed to well-wishers to come to his rescue so he could take care of his young ones.

The casual labourer said he never imagined being a father to five children at one go.

