LearnersA video showing a group of female secondary school students dancing in front of adults during a competition has stirred reactions

Many people who watched the clip said the school is already the winner as they praised the leading dancer

Among those who thronged the comment sections were TikTokers who remembered the time they were good dancers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video shared by @fasky_0 showed a group of female students performing choreography to Fireboy's Story in the presence of their teachers and judges.

Words written on the banner behind them showed they were auditioning for My School Got Talent contest.

People said the female students can really dance. Photo source: TikTok/@fasky_0

Source: UGC

Students in contest dance to Kizz Daniel's Odo

Dressed in fitting blue gowns with white socks, the student who opened the performance went around the stage mimicking the flute sound in Fireboy's song.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many who watched the short video praised the kids for how they displayed great legwork. TikTokers also tried to pick out the best among them.

When the song switched to Kizz Daniel's Odo, their moves transitioned well.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Zuweira said:

"This is how I use to dance back at jhs now I don’t even know what happened."

Amanda Melissa said:

"The girl in front is a true definition of a leader …stayed in front for a reason."

sandy said:

"The girl on the front killed it."

Harrikeh said:

"The girl at the front is just like me back in the days……. Dancing was so much fun to me."

omowunmi joked:

"Awwwn. Michael Jason."

OG Panda said:

"Omo see energy."

Lil mama said:

"There’s a lot of swag going on in the middle."

Sarahlove said:

"Not me looking at the girl in light blue instead of the one in front."

jennifer202370 said:

"Make una no just waste time call result na this school win abeg."

Kid danced in uniform

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a mother, @shiksmsanii, shared a video of her daughter coming back from school as she captioned it: "Welcome back home daughter."

The child in her school uniform coughed to mimic Kizz Daniel's intro act in his song, Odo (Cough) while coming out of the school gate.

As soon as she walked some metres away from the gate, the girl showed off amazing legwork that got many wondering who taught her the dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng