A young lady has shown the hilarious thing her mum did because she was yet to give her a grandchild

Her desperate mother got a doll and cared for it like a real baby, leaving the lady in stitches as she watched

A video of her mum caring for a doll has elicited mixed reactions on social media as people shared their thoughts on the lady's dilemma

A lady has taken to social media to share a video of her mother caring for a doll she got for herself.

According to the lady, her desperate mother settled for the doll because she was yet to give her a grandchild.

The woman cared for a doll. Photo Credit: TikTok/@monieee.b

In a TikTok video, her mum is seen dressing a hairless doll like it was a real child and completely ignored her daughter's recording.

Explaining the clip, the lady found her mum's action hilarious, saying she is only 21 years of age and is without a man. She apologised to her mum, saying she is still young.

Her caption of the clip reads:

"Sorry Ma, I’m young and turnt."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Dayvia said:

"I had a baby alive from 11-18my mama used to be like where her grand baby at and she bought her clothes."

arieslovexx said:

"And don’t let nobody pressure you into having a baby until your 100% ready and found that baby a good father."

K.DRAMA-queen said:

"Aww that very sweet, my mom still doesn’t see her grandson. Is been 6y alr since he born we so far apart."

Whitney Wade said:

"Tell her to come on thru.. my baby can use a 3rd grandmother. You can never have too much granny love."

Sarah said:

"Nah because when its time to babysit said grandchild they gonna say “I raise my kids already.”

Pearledbluntsss said:

"Naah don’t ask me for a grand baby unless you’re gonna watch them 5 days out the week."

JALAALAAAA said:

"I used to want a silicone baby and I had one but don’t know where she is."

