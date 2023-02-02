A primary school girl who has a huge appetite for business has gone viral after her video emerged on TikTok

The girl has the habit of going out to buy snacks and sweets to sell to her classmates during school hours

Her hustling spirit has been hailed by TikTok users who are calling her the youngest Chief Executive Officer

A trending video has shown a primary school girl who sells snacks to her classmates during school hours.

The video was posted on TikTok by Ayodele Olorundare, who said the girl always comes to her mother's shop to buy her goods.

The girl sells snacks to her classmates. Photo credit: TikTok/@jesusboi_.

Source: UGC

In the video, the girl came to the shop in the morning to buy snacks and sweets in large quantities and she came with a big bag.

School girl sells snacks to her classmates

Ayodele said he and his mother became curious and they called the girl to ask her some questions. It was then that they discovered she sells the snacks to her mates.

The woman was impressed because according to her, she also started her own business while in primary school.

TikTok users are reacting to the video in different ways, but most people had positive words for the girl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@HINTRO.D said:

"A lot of people pass through this in Nigeria. I pray for her no matter the economy of Nigeria she will be great in life in Jesus' name."

@petervincent66 reacted:

"From her walking step, I see courage and grace."

@u9nice Oluwadabira said:

"This is really amazing at this age. Keep it up dear."

@Jenny2135 said:

"My mom tried stopping me but I did it till the university."

@Freeman2good said:

"Really inspiring. How can one meet this girl?"

@Bolanlexoxo reacted:

"Omo me thinking of starting an online business but feeling scared that people might laugh but this is just another level."

@Dorcas amanta ambi said:

"Woooooow I love her courage."

Source: Legit.ng